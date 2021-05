The Brooklyn Nets (43-23) look to avoid a four-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (37-28) in the opening act of a double-header on TNT. The Nets have not lost four in a row since getting swept out of the first round of the playoffs by Toronto last year. Dallas is a formidable opponent with wins in four of its last five games, including a 127-113 win over Miami on Tuesday night. Let’s take a look at this matchup between contenders and see where the value is at betting sites.