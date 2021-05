The Perryton High School Class of 2021 commencement is set for this Saturday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at Ranger Field. Graduates will be seated on the field and face the home stands. Families and other guests will enter through the east and west ticket gates. The gates will open at 10 a.m. PHS faculty will provide golf cart rides for anyone needing assistance walking around the sidewalk to the home…