What It Really Means When An Athlete Gets The 'Yips'

If you say an athlete ”choked" during a game, most people know what you mean. Even people who don't follow sports will grimace because they know the player messed up and quite possibly cost their team points if not the whole game. But if you say a player had the "yips," you're not going to get the same reaction. Unless they follow sports, most people associate "yips" with small dogs instead of sports. And those who do know about it probably think it's the same thing as choking.