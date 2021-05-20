Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Husband May Be An Accidental Catalyst For The Usual RHOBH Antics
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has featured a lot of actors over the years. Currently, three of the seven Housewives — Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais — were all actors before they became reality stars. But, now, the show has a new connection to the entertainment biz. New Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff is married to Rob Minkoff, a director of several popular animated films, including The Lion King.www.refinery29.com