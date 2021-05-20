Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Husband May Be An Accidental Catalyst For The Usual RHOBH Antics

It’s far from a secret now that some of our favorite Real Housewives OGs from different cities are currently filming a spin-off show in Turks and Caicos. Kyle Richards snapped a shot of her on a plane ready to represent the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s no doubt that Ramona Singer has argued with somebody about the room situation or something just as petty. And if I had to guess, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s worst hostess ever Kenya Moore is probably already sick of the Ramonacoaster. The Real Housewives of New Jersey sisters from different misters Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have made their grand entrance. And like many of the ladies, Luann de Lesseps and Cynthia Bailey have been posting fabulous beach shots letting everyone know that they really do just get better with age. No word on whether or not Lu has fallen in a bush or slept with a pirate yet, that’s TBD.