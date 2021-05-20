newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA fans think Steph Curry is a more dangerous elimination game player than LeBron James

By Brady Klopfer
Golden State of Mind
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Golden State Warriors fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Despite what some fans and media members want you to believe, there’s...

NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Quick Shots: Steph Curry makes NBA more fun by dominating without otherworldly physical traits

May 8—Steph Curry became a tiny bit overshadowed when Kevin Durant joined the Warriors, but he is reminding everyone just how amazing he is this year, averaging a career high 31.6 points in his 12th season. If he keeps his lead, this will be only the second year he's led the NBA in scoring. He has 35 games of at least 30 points this year, trailing only Michael Jordan (44) and Kobe Bryant (36) for most 30-point games by a player in his 12ths season or later. He ranks third all-time in true shooting percentage (.6265), which takes into account free throws and counts 3-pointers as 50-percent more. Basketball is more fun when one of the game's giants isn't 7-feet tall (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain) or is the most athletic man on the planet (Michael Jordan and LeBron James) but instead seems somewhat normal athletically (Larry Bird, Steph Curry, Magic Johnson) but somehow does amazing feats on the basketball court. Rockford's own Fred VanVleet is that way.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Injuries: LeBron James Announces Status for Lakers Rockets Game

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James once again on Wednesday evening, as James took to his personal Twitter account to announce his status against the Rockets. "Getting close but I won't be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!! #No17" James Tweeted on Wednesday.
NBAParadise Post

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA’s MVP award. James’ flattery comes ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry’s Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. “Just look at what he’s done this year,” James told reporters after...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA's "Play-In Guy" Evan Wasch Disagrees With LeBron James' Stance On The Tournament: "We Believe The Play-In Tournament Offers More Benefits Than Downsides."

The play-in tournament has been a bit of a debate among NBA circles, with fans and players chiming in on the situation. Critics will point to the increased workload for athletes and the fact that it's a tough sell to play more games during an already condensed season. Supporters will say that it's an opportunity to see more basketball and point to the fact that this tournament has reduced tanking, as well as giving more teams a shot to make the playoffs.
NBAlakers365.com

Warriors’ Stephen Curry gives nod to potential play-in game vs. LeBron James, Lakers

If the NBA standings through Saturday hold through the May 16 completion of the regular season, then the league would get another postseason matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Curry was asked Saturday after the Warriors routed the Thunder if he thought the league would "enjoy" such a showdown between the seventh-seeded Lakers (37-30) and eighth-seeded Warriors (35-33). He didn't feel the need to respond verbally; instead, he pantomimed his answer, complete with head nods for effect.
NBANBC Washington

LeBron James Might Hate NBA Play-In Games, But Kendrick Perkins Is All in

LeBron might hate NBA play-in games, but Perkins is all in originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ripped the NBA’s play-in tournament over the weekend, saying whoever came up with it deserved to be fired. The defending champion Lakers have spiraled from the top of the West and could end up playing in the additional playoff round should they further collapse over the next weeks of play.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAlakers365.com

Nick Wright understands the MVP case for Steph Curry: ‘But he doesn’t get my vote" | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Steph Curry put the Golden State Warriors on his back and carried them to the playoffs after winning the scoring title with 46 points in season finale vs the Memphis Grizzlies. Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James called Steph the MVP of our league, and Ja Morant tweets there's no debate that Steph is the MVP. Nick Wright breaks down why he understands the MVP case for Steph, but still gives his vote to Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for May, the NBA announced today. Curry, who was previously named the Western Conference Player of the Month for April, is the first Warrior ever to win the award in back-to-back months. He has won the award nine times during his career and it represents the 13th time a Warrior has garnered the monthly recognition.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Steph Curry Has Curious Reaction To Potential LeBron James Play-In Matchup

Steph Curry has been carrying the Golden State Warriors on his back this season. Despite losing Klay Thompson to injury, Curry has been on a whole other level and has even brought the Warriors to eighth in the Western Conference standings. They are a couple of games back of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have fallen dramatically thanks to injuries that have plagued the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
NBANBA

The six most interesting storylines entering the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are here! Well, almost. First up is the Play-In Tournament, which features a number of high stakes games, including one between the Lakers and Warriors that will see two of the league's best players go head-to-head. That should set the tone for a postseason that has no shortage of storylines.
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBARed Bluff Daily News

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBASports Illustrated

Is LeBron Correct in Saying That Steph Curry is the MVP?

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg is joined by Ben Pickman to talk about LeBron James' recent comments where he said that Stephen Curry was the MVP of the league for the 2021 season. Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the award but does is LeBron right about Curry having a case?