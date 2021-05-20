NBA fans think Steph Curry is a more dangerous elimination game player than LeBron James

May 8—Steph Curry became a tiny bit overshadowed when Kevin Durant joined the Warriors, but he is reminding everyone just how amazing he is this year, averaging a career high 31.6 points in his 12th season. If he keeps his lead, this will be only the second year he's led the NBA in scoring. He has 35 games of at least 30 points this year, trailing only Michael Jordan (44) and Kobe Bryant (36) for most 30-point games by a player in his 12ths season or later. He ranks third all-time in true shooting percentage (.6265), which takes into account free throws and counts 3-pointers as 50-percent more. Basketball is more fun when one of the game's giants isn't 7-feet tall (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain) or is the most athletic man on the planet (Michael Jordan and LeBron James) but instead seems somewhat normal athletically (Larry Bird, Steph Curry, Magic Johnson) but somehow does amazing feats on the basketball court. Rockford's own Fred VanVleet is that way.