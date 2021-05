Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The case of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson is raising questions about why an Amber Alert wasn't sent out in his disappearance. Amari went missing from his apartment near Paradise and Twain on Wednesday, May 5th. His body wasn't found until a week later, near the place where he was last seen. Terrell Rhodes, the boyfriend of Amari's mother, has been charged in the boy's death.