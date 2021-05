LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas welcomes RISE AGAINST to The Chelsea for the band’s Las Vegas stop on their Nowhere Generation Tour on Aug. 20. Hailing from Chicago, the multi-Gold and Platinum punk-rock band RISE AGAINST has received worldwide recognition for their eight studio albums, shattering the status quo with their outspoken, yet socially conscious lyrics. The group’s upcoming ninth studio album “Nowhere Generation” comes three years after their 2017 blockbuster album “Wolves”, the band’s fifth straight top ten record on the Billboard 200 albums chart.