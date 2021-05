The NBA Playoffs are *checks calendar* JUST SIXTEEN DAYS AWAY. Truly, they are only 12 days away if you count the play-in tournament, but 16 to when the Jazz will play. As my kids would put it, that’s 16 sleeps until we get to watch NBA Playoff action, which in my humble opinion is the best sporting event out there. With the playoffs beginning two weeks from this Saturday, we are right in the THICK of the playoff race, and it seems like things are rapidly changing on any given night. As of the close of games last night, here’s how the standings and playoff picture is looking: