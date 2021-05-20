Getting almost back to normal

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently (May 7, 2021) updated their science brief to be more concise & reflect current knowledge about the transmission of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The transmission of the virus occurs in three principal ways: (1) inhalation of very fine respiratory droplets and aerosol particles, (2) deposition of respiratory droplets and particles on exposed mucous membranes in the mouth, nose, or eye by direct splashes and sprays, and (3) touching mucous membranes with hands that have been soiled either directly by virus-containing respiratory fluids or indirectly by touching surfaces with virus on them. Precautionary measures (wearing masks, washing your hands and social distancing) remain the most effective ways to prevent exposure to the virus.