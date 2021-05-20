newsbreak-logo
Bulloch County, GA

Getting almost back to normal

By JIM HEALY/staff
Statesboro Herald
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSplash in the Boro opens for the 2021 season this weekend, and summer camps at the Averitt Center, Georgia Southern University and the Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department are set to begin in the coming weeks. After more than a year of cancelled or postponed events and activities due to the...

www.statesboroherald.com
Georgia StateTifton Gazette

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Bulloch County, GAStatesboro Herald

CDC: No need for mask if fully vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance Thursday for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Georgia StateFox5 KVVU

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

The Statesboro Herald Report (5.15.2021)

In the latest Statesboro Herald Report, the Southern Cruisers Car Show makes its return and we take a look back at a past annual event we hope will return soon. Brought to you by East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Ogeechee Technical College.
Bulloch County, GAgriceconnect.com

CDC Updates Scientific Brief on Transmission of SARS-Cov-2

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently (May 7, 2021) updated their science brief to be more concise & reflect current knowledge about the transmission of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The transmission of the virus occurs in three principal ways: (1) inhalation of very fine respiratory droplets and aerosol particles, (2) deposition of respiratory droplets and particles on exposed mucous membranes in the mouth, nose, or eye by direct splashes and sprays, and (3) touching mucous membranes with hands that have been soiled either directly by virus-containing respiratory fluids or indirectly by touching surfaces with virus on them. Precautionary measures (wearing masks, washing your hands and social distancing) remain the most effective ways to prevent exposure to the virus.
Bulloch County, GAStatesboro Herald

Sheriff’s Office investigating 8 entering auto incidents

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating eight entering auto incidents and one stolen vehicle that all occurred sometime Tuesday night in the Forest Heights Country Club area. Two incidents each occurred on Evergreen Drive, Mobley Drive and Palomino Path and one each on Surrey Lane and Tennessee Walk. Chief...
Bulloch County, GAStatesboro Herald

In 1895, naval stores were a booming industry

Note: The following is one of a series of columns looking at the origins and growth of the agriculture industry in Southeast Georgia and Bulloch County. The book “Memoirs of Georgia...Accounts of the State’s Civil, Military, Industrial, and Professional Interests, Vol. 1,” was published by the Southern Historical Association in 1895. The document revealed much about the naval stores industry.
Bulloch County, GAgriceconnect.com

FDA Approves Pfixer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine for Individuals 12-15

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include individuals 12-15 years old. According to the Center for Disease Control & Prevention, from March of 2020 to April of 2021, children ages 11-17 reported approximately 1.5 million positive cases. All individuals 12+ are eligible for the free COVID vaccines.
Bulloch County, GAgriceconnect.com

Bulloch County VOAD Participating in Hurricane Preparedness Week

Bulloch County VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) a local non-profit that responds to humanitarian needs in times of disaster, is preparing for hurricane season during hurricane preparedness week. Each day this week we will be bringing you tips and ideas about hurricane preparedness. Last year Bulloch County were spared...
Bulloch County, GAgriceconnect.com

COVID Deaths Fall Statewide to Lowest Point Since July

Daily reported coronavirus deaths have plummeted in Georgia to their lowest point since July, a testament, public health experts say, to the ability of vaccines to reduce spread and protect the most vulnerable. Based on a report for the AJC. The falling death rate highlights the importance of vaccinating more...
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

Fire severely damages historic Van Buren Hospital

A fire Sunday night severely damaged the historic Van Buren Hospital building on Elm Street to the extent that Statesboro’s fire chief thinks it may have to be taken down. But the owner of the property, Bulloch County Board of Education member and retired educator Glennera Martin, said she is holding out hope for a restoration. Dr. Harvey Van Buren, Statesboro’s first African American physician, opened his Van Buren Sanitarium in December 1918 and continued to practice medicine there until 1964, the year he died.
Bulloch County, GAStatesboro Herald

0 new COVID cases reported in Bulloch Monday

For the first time in almost a year, Bulloch County recorded a day with no new COVID-19 cases. While Bulloch has had multiple days of only one reported case, May 26, 2020, was the last day without a single new case — until Monday. At the same time, Gov. Brian...
Bulloch County, GAgriceconnect.com

Bulloch County Reaches 12,000 Fully Vaccinated Citizens

The Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) reports that Bulloch County has reached 12,126 fully vaccinated citizens. The county reached 11,000 fully vaccinated individuals on the 26th of April, roughly a week ago. All individuals 16+ are eligible for the free COVID Vaccines. Follow CDC guidelines & stay safe!!