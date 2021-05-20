newsbreak-logo
Henrico County, VA

5607 Olde Hartley Way, Henrico, VA 23060

Richmond.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCATION, CHARM AND ELEGANCE IN MAJESTIC HARTLEY PLANTATION. This beautiful 4 bedroom custom-built home is brick on 3 sides and nestled on gorgeous 1 acre lot with private backyard and 2 car, side-entry garage. Updated from top to bottom and inside out with brand new 2-unit HVAC, new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave still in box), new stainless steel sink and garbage disposal, new paint throughout, new carpet, refinished hardwood floors, new roof (6 months old) and new 31x13 deck across the back of home. Owner completely rebuilt 2 upstairs bathrooms with everything new from floor to ceiling - nearly everything next owners touch in this home is brand new. Open floor plan features 1 LEVEL LIVING with vaulted ceilings, bright sunroom, gas fireplace, spacious laundry room and MASTER BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR! Second floor offers another master bedroom with full bath and large closet - perfect for anyone needing first floor living or 2 primary bedrooms. Large bonus room located upstairs can be used for extra storage, office or play area. This is a rare opportunity in great school district. Easily the best home on the market in this price range!

