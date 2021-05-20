5607 Olde Hartley Way, Henrico, VA 23060

Great new price & new kitchen look for this magnificent and stately transitional nestled on a cul-de-sac with a stunningly private view of lush greenery and woods! Extensive molding and very spacious rooms on all four floors allows for numerous options per room.Freshly updated this home leaves you with the perfect space for recreation, entertainment and relaxation in both public and private spaces.Elegant white kitchen with a beautiful contrast in the black appliances make for a great looking eat-in area in which to prep and dine!Just pass the stairs &within view of the new stainless & new granite kitchen is the family room with bright white cabinets, wood flooring and a gas fireplace all overlooking the back yard and woods!Upstairs you will find wood floors and very ample size bedrooms with three full tile floor bathrooms and extensive storage and closets!The third floor boasts two wonderful size bedrooms or workout/recreation spaces carpeted for comfort! The basement level is finished besides the two and half car garage with a brick fireplace, full bathroom and bedroom! Walk right out to your aggregate patio for a little time away from it all or up to the deck.