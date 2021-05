The Crookston Pirate Baseball team has won three games in a row to raise their record to 5-2 on the season with their last game a 13-5 win over Bagley in Crookston. The Pirates will take their winning streak to East Grand Forks tonight when they play the Sacred Heart Eagles in a 6:30 PM game. Sacred Heart is 3-1 on the season and coming off an impressive 10-5 win over West Marshall on Tuesday. Game time again is 6:30 PM at Stauss Park in East Grand Forks and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:00 PM and also the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.