SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police say the body of Aaron Pittman was pulled from the Saginaw River below the Zilwaukee Bridge on Wednesday evening. Police released his photo on Tuesday and said he was a possible suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Laresha lsom-Pittman. She was found dead in an apartment at 170 Camelot Dr. in the Camelot Place Apartments in Saginaw Township on Tuesday afternoon.