MOSES LAKE — A company is looking at buying the empty Xyleco production facility on Road N Northeast, which could bring as many as 300 new jobs to the region. Speaking at an online meeting of the Port of Moses Lake Commission on Monday, Richard Hanover, the director of business development for the port, said the company, which was not named, but was referred to as “Project North,” is considering the facility at 3741 Road N NE — across from the REC Silicon plant — and is looking at spending between $100 million and $180 million to start running.