HGTV’s Host of “Inside Out” Mike Pyle Installs an SCT Burst Throttle
Mike Pyle from HGTV’s show “Inside Out” uses a truck every day to complete his job as a landscaper. “There is no way I could live my life without a truck,” said Mike. “I’ve had Fords since I was nineteen years old, and every single time, I would soup them up as soon as possible.” Mike spends his days driving his Ford F-150 from house to house working on homes and filming HGTV’s “Inside Out.” He loves his Ford but when it comes to throttle response he agrees there could be some improvement from stock.www.offroadxtreme.com