HGTV’s Host of “Inside Out” Mike Pyle Installs an SCT Burst Throttle

Just a few short years ago, many of us were working in the confines of a drab cubicle with fluorescent lighting. Today that has all changed. Trends have shifted to a workforce that does at least some, if not all, of their work from home. More and more of us are looking for ways to create home offices that function well and showcase our unique personal styles. Who better to ask for advice than Designer and Host of HGTV’s hit show Bargain Mansions, Tamara Day? Here, she shares her tips for putting together the perfect workspace.