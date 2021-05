An ER doctor on the pandemic's frontlines. An entrepreneur funding women's businesses. Women's March cofounder Paola Mendoza. These are all mothers who are bold, courageous and incomparable forces of nature. And Lafeyette 148 and Every Mother Counts Every Mother Counts — a nonprofit founded by 90's top model Christy Turlington that focuses on making pregnancy and childbirth safe, respectful, and equitable for every mother, everywhere — are highlighting them in their new Unordinary Women campaign. We talked to Mendoza, a Colombian author, filmmaker, activist, and mother, who also has a lot to thank her own mamá for.