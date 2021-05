NASHVILLE, TN — Posthumous honors continue rolling in for Chadwick Boseman. His latest came Sunday night when he received the Best Performance in a Movie award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Boseman lost his fight against colon cancer in August of 2020 at 43, and has received multiple awards over the last year for his performance as Levee Green in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Yara Shahidi received he award on his behalf.