Commodores Face Tough Fight to Win Sec East

NASHVILLE, TN — Despite being ranked second in the nation most of the season, the Vanderbilt Commodores face a tough battle just to win the SEC Eastern Division, let alone defend their NCAA title. The Commodores dropped the final game of their series against the 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels Sunday, and begin the week with a 17-9 SEC record. They are a half game behind Tennessee (18-9), who also dropped two of three games over the weekend to top ranked Arkansas. The Razorbacks not only remain atop the national standings, they lead the SEC East with a 19-8 record.