newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Commodores Face Tough Fight to Win Sec East

By Ron Wynn
Tennessee Tribune
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN — Despite being ranked second in the nation most of the season, the Vanderbilt Commodores face a tough battle just to win the SEC Eastern Division, let alone defend their NCAA title. The Commodores dropped the final game of their series against the 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels Sunday, and begin the week with a 17-9 SEC record. They are a half game behind Tennessee (18-9), who also dropped two of three games over the weekend to top ranked Arkansas. The Razorbacks not only remain atop the national standings, they lead the SEC East with a 19-8 record.

tntribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Tim Corbin
Person
Jack Leiter
Person
Isaiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Vanderbilt Commodores#Ole Miss Rebels#The Sec Eastern Division#Sec Tournament#The College World Series#Fight#Face#Vanderbilt Relief#Ncaa Regional Games#This Week#Lead#Running#Nashville#Hoover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsDigital Courier

Laird wins SEC Freshman of the Week for fourth time

Missouri softball shortstop Jenna Laird won her fourth Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week award of the season Monday after a go-ahead two-run home run Sunday that clinched this weekend’s series against Tennessee. Laird notched a hit in all three games, batting .375 with a home run and two RBI....
Fairfield, IAsoutheastiowaunion.com

Fairfield boys tennis nets SEC road win

FORT MADISON — The Fairfield boys tennis team has had a lot of close calls this season, but the Trojans finally broke through for a big win on Tuesday. The Trojans nipped the hosting Bloodhounds 5-4 for their first conference win of the season, just two days before the SEC tournament.
College SportsIndependent Florida Alligator

Gators fight to keep SEC championship hopes alive

Down 3-2 in the seventh inning with Florida’s regular-season SEC championship hopes in the balance, Charla Echols hit the ball far and knew it was gone. The junior blasted a three-run home run to lift the Gators to victory over the Texas A&M Aggies 5-3 Friday and move Florida two wins away from a joint regular-season conference crown.
Baton Rouge, LALSUSports.net

Softball Faces Auburn in SEC Regular Season Finale

BATON ROUGE – No. 13/16 LSU (29-17, 11-10 SEC) will take on Auburn (29-16, 6-15 SEC) in the Southeastern Conference series finale Friday-Sunday at Tiger Park. Tickets for all three games are still available at LSUtix.net. This is the final scheduled opportunity for fans to watch the Tigers in Baton Rouge. LSU is one of 20 preliminary predetermined host sites for NCAA Regionals in May. Sixteen sites will be selected following conference tournaments next weekend.
Nashville, TNvucommodores.com

Commodores Set Focus on Columbus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women’s golf team still believes its best golf of the spring season is ahead of it and will be hoping to carry some momentum into Ohio this week. The Commodores begin play in the Columbus Regional on Monday and are part of an 18-team field...
College SportsBryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M baseball team in fight to make SEC tournament

The Texas A&M baseball team has to win what amounts to a play-in tournament against the Southeastern Conference’s trio of Tigers in order to qualify for the league’s real tournament in two weeks. The Aggies (27-23, 7-17) are battling Missouri (12-32, 5-19), Auburn (20-24, 6-18) and LSU (30-18, 9-15) for...
Georgia StateAlbany Herald

Tough early exit for Georgia softball at SEC Tournament

Tournament time can sometimes breathe new life into a struggling team. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for the Georgia Bulldogs softball squad. Georgia lost 3-0 to Kentucky in Wednesday night's tournament opener in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Kentucky pitcher Autumn Humes stifled the Bulldogs' powerful offense. Humes was nearly unhittable in the circle for the Wildcats, racking up 10 strikeouts and only surrendering three hits in a tremendous complete game shutout.
Florida StateGatorsports.com

Florida prepares to tackle tough competition in SEC tournament

Florida's No. 4-ranked softball team appears to be peaking at the right time. Winners of seven of its last eight games, Florida travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the SEC Tournament. The Gators won all eight of their SEC series this season, three via three-game sweeps. UF rides into the Cotton...
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Appalachian News-Express

Panthers fall to Commodores

Pikeville was trailing 5-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning at home against Perry Central Tuesday evening. The Panthers finally got their bats going in the bottom of the sixth. The Panthers had already scored two runs and were threatening to score more when that aggessive play led...
Sportsswark.today

Arkansas Men & Women Win SEC Track

FAYETTEVILLE – Like Peanuts’ Lucy yanking the football just before a determined Charlie Brown can kick it, the other SEC Outdoor Men’s and Women’s track and field teams ended. the championship meet Charlie Brown sprawled flat on their backs. Again. For again overwhelming on the 5,000 meters, the three-day meets’...
Tuscaloosa, ALWIS-TV

Gamecocks Win Opening Game Of SEC Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, AL. ---- South Carolina softball opened the 2021 Southeastern Conference Tournament with a 3-1 victory over Auburn on Tuesday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium on the campus of Alabama. Carolina scored a run in each of the first two innings and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to move on in the tournament.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Kentucky’s odds to win the SEC East

The Kentucky Wildcats are fielding what is supposed to be their best team, on paper, since the 2018 season. That season saw the Wildcats win 10 games and boast a winning conference record. The Wildcats also played Georgia at Kroger Field in a winner-take-all game to go to the SEC...
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Fouts, Hemphill Star In Alabama SEC Tourney Win

Right on cue. Okay, let’s have the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill. And give me the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year, the Crimson Tide’s Montana Fouts. Okay, now put them on the big stage, the SEC Softball Championship Playoff, with Bama taking on a Kentucky team...
Georgia StatePosted by
defpen

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs’ transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have been pulling in a bunch of transfers in the last two years and have landed another. Wheeler was one of the more talented point guards in the SEC last season and many expect him to be a top guard in the league this season. For a Kentucky team that was looking desperate at PG, now they can breathe a little.
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday. Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.
Rustburg, VAtheunionstar.com

Rustburg wins tough battle

The Lady Lancers of Amherst county traveled to Rustburg Monday night for a Seminole District showdown on the softball diamond. The scene was set for a close game and, as expected, the game turned into a tough match. It was a pitcher’s battle until The Lady Red Devils got on...