Ahead of its 25th season, the WNBA has dropped a revolutionary new hoodie which will change the game for fans who are tuning into the games around the world. In a recent social media post, the top flight of women's basketball confirmed they have worked with Twitter to create this snazzy new garment. The hoodie shows off a large orange W across the font, made up of small markings with the words 'Watch Us, Stand With Us' above it. But the trademark W is not just a cool feature – there's a 'hidden' QR code within it that will completely transform the way fans can discuss games, results and issues with others.