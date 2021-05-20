newsbreak-logo
By Wendy Nielsen
K96 FM
K96 FM
 13 hours ago
KSEN/K96—Bozeman Trophy athletes of the week are both North Toole County/Sunburst Refiners who were outstanding-plus at last weeks’ 10c district track and field meet. Male athlete of the week honors go to senior Jaden Koon who had to make some hard choices this week. Do I finish up play at the state golf meet which he qualified for, or do I leave the tournament and head for the class c divisional track meet in which he qualified in three events. Koon not only qualified but won all three of those events at last week’s district. First placed in the grueling 800m, 1600m and the 3200 meter. He also set a personal best mark in all three races which were run on the same day. Jaden, who was also an athlete of the week in x-country last fall and a top-notch football player, chose the divisional track meet and was in Great Falls competing wed.

