19th ESC Soldiers build spiritual resilience at UN Memorial in Busan

More than 75 years on, World War II remains central to our identity as Americans. It was the conflict that not only defined the United States’ forthcoming role as a superpower during the Cold War, linking national security with overseas conflicts, but also shaped our sense of self as the nation struggled with lingering economic depression and long-standing social tensions, coming together to fight common enemies. Aviation was central to victory in World War II and changed the nature and experience of warfare. For commanders, airplanes allowed new ways of waging war as the advent of aircraft carriers, transport planes, ground attack aircraft, and long-range bombers capable of devastating cities changed aviation from the supporting function it had played in World War I to an essential aspect of deciding the outcome of ground and naval battles. These new aeronautical technologies became a terrifying component of modern war, even for civilians living far from the battlefield.