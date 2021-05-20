newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

19th ESC Soldiers build spiritual resilience at UN Memorial in Busan

By Staff Sgt. Adam Ross
Stars and Stripes
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP HENRY, Republic of Korea – Even though he’s stationed in Korea and considers himself a history buff, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Richard Gilmore was still shocked to discover how little he knew of the sacrifices made during the Korean War. “I didn’t realize all these countries participated [in the...

korea.stripes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Memorial#Busan#Photography#Vietnam Veterans Memorial#World Peace#War And Peace#World Heritage#Un Memorial#Esc Chaplain S Office#North Korean#American#Esc Soldiers#Spirituality#People S Army#19th Esc#Spiritual Resilience#Peace Memorial Hall#Military Heritage#Korean War Veterans#Remembrance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Army
Related
Portland, MEColumbian

Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized

PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled for a top-secret mission to Vietnam, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially sent U.S. combat troops to the country. They never made it. Their airplane disappeared between Guam and the Philippines, leaving behind no trace. Ever since, their...
Portland, MEArkansas Online

Soldiers' memorial unveiled

PORTLAND, Maine -- Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled for a top secret mission to Vietnam, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially sent U.S. combat troops to the country. They never made it. Their airplane disappeared between Guam and the Philippines, leaving behind no trace. Ever since,...
Militaryhistorynet.com

Captain James Jabara: Ace of the Korean War

Sunday afternoon, May 20, 1951. Fourteen North American F-86A Sabre fighter jets from the 335th Fighter Interceptor Squadron lifted off from Suwon Air Base, South Korea, in response to a call for help from U.S. Air Force fighters under attack by Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15 jet fighters near the Yalu River, separating Korea and China. Flying in the second flight of the relief force was 27-year-old Captain James Jabara. He had already claimed four of the MiGs–he needed one more to become the first Korean War ace.
Militaryhistorynet.com

The First Chinese-American Officer in Marine Corps History Saved 8,000 Lives at the ‘Frozen Chosin’

In December 1950, First Lieutenant Kurt Chew-Een Lee led 500 Marines on a daring rescue mission as tens of thousands of Chinese troops streamed in from North Korea threatening to cut off an American unit during the vicious Battle of Chosin Reservoir. Traversing five miles across treacherous mountainous terrain, the Marines battled against a blizzard that cut their visibility to almost zero and against temperatures that oftentimes plummeted to 30 degrees below zero.
Columbia Falls, MEfoxbangor.com

Soldiers honored with memorial based off missing Tiger Flight 739

COLUMBIA FALLS — Tiger Flight 739 is still considered one of the biggest mysteries from the Vietnam war. Tiger Flight 739 mysteriously went missing about 60 years ago. Saturday — families who lost their loved ones received the closure they have been waiting for. Family members from Texas, Florida, Michigan,...
Militaryanishinabeknews.ca

Simon Wiesenthal Center highlights unique story of Native American soldiers in honour of 76th anniversary of Liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp

LOS ANGELES— In commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau Concentration Camp by American soldiers, the Simon Wiesenthal Center Archives is highlighting the amazing story of two Native American soldiers – twin brothers – and how one brother helped liberate hundreds of prisoners. The Freeny brothers...
MilitaryGrand Forks Herald

North Dakota officer initiated Army's first offensive military action during World War II

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, forcing the U.S. to enter World War II. From that date until Oct. 13, 1942, Japan had the U.S. Army on its heels, because the Army was fighting a defensive war. It was on that later date that the 164th Infantry Regiment landed on Guadalcanal to take the fight to the Japanese. The 164th was a unit of soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard, under the command of Lt. Col. Robert Hall.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Fallen Indian peacekeeper honoured at UN memorial ceremony

New York [US], May 7 (ANI): An Indian UN peacekeeper Yuvraj Singh, who died in line of duty in 2020, was honoured during the UN annual Memorial Service on Thursday. The United Nations on Thursday honoured 336 personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2020, the highest number ever in a single year, in a memorial ceremony, held online.
Cornish, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Forgotten no more—memorial to honor soldiers lost on flight to Vietnam

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — It will be one monument in one small Maine town, but for Jennifer Kirk and her father, Cliff Sargent, it will be a tribute 57 years delayed. Sargent’s brother, SPC4 Donald Sargent, who grew up in Cornish, was an Army Ranger assigned to a special Ranger unit in March 1962, when that team of 93 soldiers was sent on a mission to Vietnam. The family says the soldiers boarded Flying Tiger Flight 739 in California, together with the crew, several CIA officers, and two South Vietnamese Army soldiers.
MilitarySmithsonian

Jay I. Kislak World War II in the Air

More than 75 years on, World War II remains central to our identity as Americans. It was the conflict that not only defined the United States’ forthcoming role as a superpower during the Cold War, linking national security with overseas conflicts, but also shaped our sense of self as the nation struggled with lingering economic depression and long-standing social tensions, coming together to fight common enemies. Aviation was central to victory in World War II and changed the nature and experience of warfare. For commanders, airplanes allowed new ways of waging war as the advent of aircraft carriers, transport planes, ground attack aircraft, and long-range bombers capable of devastating cities changed aviation from the supporting function it had played in World War I to an essential aspect of deciding the outcome of ground and naval battles. These new aeronautical technologies became a terrifying component of modern war, even for civilians living far from the battlefield.
Militaryaerotechnews.com

Repatriating the Fallen: American heroes come home

Many times when I look for a story to share, I tend to shy away if it looks like it could be a bit too depressing, but there does come a time when those stories pull at my heartstrings. As we approach Memorial Day, it seems like an appropriate time...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

WA National Guard deploys largest overseas force in over a decade

The Washington National Guard has sent more than 700 soldiers with the Guard’s 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team to Poland in support of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission. It is the largest deployment for the Washington National Guard since 2010 when 3,500 troops deployed to Ukraine, according to spokesperson Joseph...