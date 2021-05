Stop me if you’ve heard this before but this could be a trick question. You see, if you wanted to know which driver won the most races at a specific track you would have to figure in the fact that Pomona has hosted two races a year since 1984. That would seemingly make John Force a winner since “The Champ” has won at the fabled track 16 times (7 Winternationals, 8 NHRA Finals, and the special, one-time-only anniversary race there in 2001).