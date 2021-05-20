Boys Tennis: Results from the Olympic Conference finals
The Olympic Conference held its two boys tennis tournaments over the last several days. In the American Division finals, at singles, Cherokee’s Arjun Mannan defeated Milan Karajovic of Lenape, 6-4, 6-0. Mannan, a four-star senior according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, has now defeated Karajovic, a three-star sophomore, three times this season. In the semifinals, Mannan beat Cherry Hill East’s Brett Schuster, 6-1, 6-1, and Karajovic notched a 6-1, 6-1 win against Eastern’s Mike Giowacki.www.nj.com