Boys Tennis: Results from the Olympic Conference finals

The Lady Spartan Tennis players had a busy past week, competing in three separate meets. These ladies first played in a Miles City hosted meet on April 22. Here they played Miles City, Forsyth, and Hardin. Spartan tennis then hosted a meet at home on April 27. Here they competed against teams from Wolf Point. The last meet for the week was hosted by Forsyth. Held in Miles City, BHS tennis players competed against players from the Forsyth team here at this meet.