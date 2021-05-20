newsbreak-logo
Impact Church Lead Pastor Announces Retirement

By Article Submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, GA — Olu Brown, founder and lead pastor of Impact Church, announced his retirement during the church’s Sunday worship experience. Brown, who founded the progressive Atlanta-based church 14 years ago, confirmed that he is retiring in June 2022 to pursue entrepreneurial and consulting endeavors, full-time. This transition will position him to help grow churches and businesses all over the world, just as he has through his leadership at Impact. Brown will continue to serve Impact for the next year as the lead pastor and will help orient the new lead pastor, once appointed by the Bishop of the North Georgia Conference, Sue Haupert-Johnson.

