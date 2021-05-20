newsbreak-logo
Bedford, MA

Town Meeting Votes to Indefinitely Postpone Renovation of Old Town Hall’s Middle Floor

By Mike Rosenberg
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 12 hours ago
The prospects for a town museum suffered another setback Saturday. Annual town meeting voted to indefinitely postpone a proposed $159,550 allocation from Community Preservation funds for “renovation and rehabilitation” of the middle floor of Old Town Hall so the space could house a museum. A long-awaited consultant’s report for the use of the middle floor had not been presented before Town Meeting.

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
