Town Meeting Votes to Indefinitely Postpone Renovation of Old Town Hall’s Middle Floor
The prospects for a town museum suffered another setback Saturday. Annual town meeting voted to indefinitely postpone a proposed $159,550 allocation from Community Preservation funds for “renovation and rehabilitation” of the middle floor of Old Town Hall so the space could house a museum. A long-awaited consultant’s report for the use of the middle floor had not been presented before Town Meeting.www.thebedfordcitizen.org