Don Lemon Rebrands His Show

By Tribune Staff
Tennessee Tribune
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN — Contrary to some false reports and unproven Internet speculation, longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon is not leaving the network. Nor has his show been cancelled. Instead, this week it has a new name. Last Saturday Lemon announced his show would be rebranded “Don Lemon Tonight.” That followed the Friday announcement that “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon was ending.” That generated so much Internet buzz and gossip that Lemon went back on the air the next day to straighten out the situation, as well as online.

tntribune.com
