newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Approaching Mavs’ playoff series vs. Clippers, Dwight Powell has fond memories of former teammate Rajon Rondo

By Brad Townsend
Dallas News
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 29, Dwight Powell is not Dallas’ elder statesman (JJ Redick and Boban Marjanovic are older) but he is the longest-tenured Maverick at seven seasons. When last season’s Mavericks ended the franchise’s three-year playoff drought, Powell couldn’t play. He had ruptured his right Achilles in January — against the Clippers, coincidentally — but he was with the team throughout its two-month stay in the Orlando bubble.

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Jj Redick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#The Clippers#Playoff Series#Houston#Oklahoma City#Dallas Playoff Teams#Orlando#Boston#Elder Statesman#January#Fight#Familiar Face#Learning Kind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

3 Things Bam Adebayo Needs to Level Up his Game

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is already one of the best centers in the NBA at just 23 years of age. He has significantly improved every season he’s been in the NBA, and his game has made giant leaps year after year. Bam Adebayo’s game is also one of the most complete in the league. He is incredibly athletic, can finish at an exceptional level, and is a solid passer. Additionally, Bam is an elite defender, able to guard positions 1-5. Adebayo is a shining example of how the center position has evolved throughout the years.
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Coming off bench

Powell will come off the bench Tuesday against the Heat. After eight consecutive starts, Powell will come off the bench while Willie Cauley-Stein gets the nod. As a reserve this season, Powell has averaged 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.0 minutes.
NBAnumberfire.com

Mavericks starting Willie Cauley-Stein on Tuesday, Dwight Powell to bench

Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Cauley-Stein will make his 12th start at center this season after Dwight Powell was benched against the Heat. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked seventh in defensive efficiency, our models project Cauley-Stein to score 17.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Anthony Davis to start, play 15 minutes in first game back tonight

Harrison Faigen: Anthony Davis is officially questionable to play against the Mavericks tomorrow. Full Lakers injury report: pic.twitter.com/1zIGNVWCn9. Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis said he felt a “ripping” sensation when he planted his foot wrong in Denver in February. He said he’s never experienced pain like that and was initially worried he tore his Achilles.
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Blocks three shots in loss

Powell totaled 13 points (3-3 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to Sacramento. Powell made the most of his limited playing time, delivering five defensive counters in just 20 minutes. Powell has looked better in recent times but remains too inconsistent to warrant a 12-team roster spot. That said, he can be streamed in at the appropriate time should you need boards and defensive stats.
NBAfantasypros.com

Rajon Rondo comes up with seven assists in Wednesday's loss

Rajon Rondo scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT) with seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals over 25 minutes as the Clippers lost to the Suns 109-101 on Wednesday. Rondo has been dealing with a sore wrist but seemed fine on Wednesday, shooting 50-percent from the field and chipping in seven dimes. He's been a solid addition to the Clippers since being acquired from Atlanta back in March. He should pay dividends for LA come playoff time.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James has sore ankle

Marc Stein: The Lakers say LeBron James, who checked out with nearly seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, did not return against Toronto because of a sore right ankle. 4 days ago – via Twitter jovanbuha. Jovan Buha: LeBron James and Alex Caruso are playing tonight. 4 days ago...
NBAnumberfire.com

Dallas' Dwight Powell ejected on Tuesday

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell has been ejected from Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Powell picked a flagrant-2 technical foul on Tuesday and was ejected. Powell will finish Tuesday's game with 2 assists, 1 rebound, and 2 points in 11 minutes played.
NBAchatsports.com

His Achilles surgery behind him, Powell playing like his old self again

It’s been a long and grueling uphill battle back to normalcy for Dwight Powell ever since the Dallas Mavericks’ center/forward ruptured his right Achilles tendon during a Jan. 21, 2020 game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell underwent surgery on Jan. 28, 2020, and just recently started playing like his...
NBAUSA Today

On this day: Danny Ainge hired as GM; Rondo scores 28/18/13 vs. Cavs

On this day in Boston Celtics history, current Team President and former shooting guard Danny Ainge was hired by the franchise in 2003 in his present capacity. Ainge replaced outgoing GM Chris Wallace, who had been with the team in that role since replacing Rick Pitino in 2001. Ainge has...
NBArotoballer.com

Fantasy Basketball Deep League Adds: Week 18

The deeper a fantasy league, the harder it is to hit a winner with your last few picks. It is also harder to find decent help from the waiver wire if your late-round picks don't do you justice. If you picked up a few stinkers, don't lose hope just yet. I will try to help you pick up a winner.
NBAsandiegouniontribune.com

Doncic, Mavs stun Lakers with rally in Davis’ 2nd game back

DALLAS — Luka Doncic was swarmed by double teams with the Lakers trying to force someone other than the Dallas sensation to beat them again in Los Angeles star Anthony Davis’ second game back from a long injury absence. That someone was Dwight Powell. Doncic had 18 points and 13...
NBALong Beach Press-Telegram

Injured Clippers Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley making progress

The whole no-news-is-good-news thing? Maybe not if you’re the Clippers. In their case, any tidings tend to be good tidings. And so Coach Tyronn Lue was happy to report Wednesday that Kawhi Leonard (sore foot) and – surprise! – Patrick Beverley (fractured hand) were able to participate in the Clippers’ shootaround ahead of their game against the Suns.
NBAitsgame7.com

Tyronn Lue Explains Real Reason Behind Rajon Rondo-Chris Paul Beef

Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul are two sides of the same coin. Rondo is known for being brutally honest, getting under opposing players’ skins, and making headlines off the court. Paul, meanwhile, is known for being brutally honest, getting under opposing players’ skins, and making headlines off the court. What...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA: It’s been a special year for point guards wearing No. 4

Three point guards donning No. 4 on their jersey for the first time this NBA season have all had incredible years for their respective teams. Battling through adversity in one way or another, these three have all found new life since joining their new teams. Redemption stories in the NBA are always something that garners the attention of fans, and justifiably so. With that being said, let us look at three guards that have turned heads this season with the No. 4.
NBAawesemo.com

NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Thursday, May 6th | Fred VanVleet

Wednesday was wacky, with the nine games averaging 237 points scored in regulation. The capper was Minnesota scoring 135, Washington posting 134 points and both teams losing their battles. With several stars injured and Detroit continuing its farce of a season, gamers will need to buckle up for another wild one tonight. Let’s look at the seven game slate and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups.
NBAawesemo.com

The NBA Slate Starter: NBA DFS Strategy for DraftKings + FanDuel | Thursday, 5/6

Wednesday was another wild one, as you will be hard-pressed to see winnings scores this big ever again from here until eternity. Obsessing over high or low scoring has never been my thing in this sport, as it’s extremely slate-dependent and not indicative of anything besides how hard the chalk went off. Well, on Wednesday there is no question the chalk was exceptional, so the 400-point scores came rolling in. Congratulations if you were one of them; let’s take that forward momentum and put it to work tonight. So let’s dig into this seven-game slate a little bit and find some more NBA DFS picks and strategies to take us to the top on DraftKings and FanDuel.