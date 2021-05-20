Today in neighbors being neighborly

We think it is important to share publicly, the actions Jeremy has taken since July 8, 2020 in order to keep his and Vanessa’s community safe. While it remains undisputed that the injured/bite victim was and is unable to identify the dog who injured/bit her (recorded testimony), in an affidavit dated August 4, 2020, Jeremy stated “…I have obtained a quote for installation of a fence at my residence. I am also willing to install a secondary physical barrier outside the perimeter of the fence and my home (i.e., an invisible fence) as a backup to the primary fence. I live on a large 10.5 acre wooded parcel. My home is set back a considerable distance from the public ROW with a driveway over 300 feet in length…….”