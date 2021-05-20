Today in neighbors being neighborly

A simple meal shared among neighbors will serve as a reminder that there are those in our community who will go to bed hungry tonight. The Missoula Food Bank will host their "Empty Bowls, Full Souls" event at Ogren Park on Wednesday, June 16th. Missoulians from all walks of life will gather to break bread together to serve as a reminder of the people and families who experience food insecurity right here in our community. Many of the clients who utilize the Food Bank are two income households struggling to make ends meet, and when they pick up a 3-day supply of food, they still worry that it may not last 'til payday. It's a stressful situation that is a reality for many Missoulians each month.