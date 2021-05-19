10 Reasons to Buy a GM G-Body

As America and the world at large gravitates towards increasingly bigger vehicles, the case for a small, fuel-efficient, basic hatch can't really be made. Proof of this can be seen in the Chevrolet Sonic, a car that flirted with extinction for a long time. Its inevitable death was delayed in 2018 and again the following year. But by the end of 2019, hardly any were sold in the States. Last year, the little runabout finally kicked the bucket, and nobody even noticed. But would the car have survived any longer if it looked any better? We highly doubt it, but GM's design team has posted a sketch of something that could be a revived Sonic.