Club Fugazi, longtime home of ‘Beach Blanket Babylon,’ to reopen in S.F.
The Club Fugazi — best known as being the longtime home of Steve Silver’s dearly missed “Beach Blanket Babylon” — is reopening this fall in San Francisco. The historic North Beach club will open its new doors will a brand new resident show from the acclaimed circus/arts collective known as the 7 Fingers. The intimate and immersive resident production was created by 7 Fingers co-founders Gypsy Snider and Shana Carroll and “will serve as a love letter to the City by the Bay,” according to a news release issued on Wednesday.www.mercurynews.com