Space Jam: A New Legacy Director Praises LeBron James

Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Malcolm D. Lee had nothing but praise for LeBron James after their time working together. The filmmaker talked to the Associated Press about the upcoming blockbuster. Lee complimented the NBA star’s commitment to professionalism as one of his best qualities. That first season in Los Angeles was a big adjustment for James and so was headlining a movie like this. If you’re first on the call sheet, it’s a lot like being the All-Star on your team. You set the tempo for each day on the project, and it’s up to your stars to perform to the best of their ability. Luckily for Lee, LeBron was more than game for that challenge. The Lakers forward basically built a gym on the set so that he could continue his training regimen and got to work.