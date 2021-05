The dramatic slowdown we experienced in the Buckhead real estate market this time last year is being more than compensated for with an extremely strong start to the selling season! Personally, my closed sales so far this year have been 4x what they were at the same point last year. The highest end of the market is performing very well, with more $5+ million sales happening than at anytime in Buckhead history. Many of these transactions are off-market. In fact, last month I contracted to sell 2 off-market homes with values over $6 million each.