Cecilia Torres

By Roswell Daily Record
rdrnews.com
 14 hours ago

Cecilia Torres, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Cecilia’s family at www.andersonbethany.com. SERVICES: A Viewing will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church in San Patricio, New Mexico, on Tuesday, May 25,...

San Patricio, NM
Roswell, NM
Roswell, NM
