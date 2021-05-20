14-year-old arrested in connection with Maple Heights double homicide; police searching for 2 more suspects

BEREA, Ohio – Animal bite: Walwick Court. A pit bull on a walk with its owner bit another pit bull that had escaped its house unleashed at about 9:15 p.m. May 3 on Walwick. The owner of the pit bull that escaped said her dog ran toward the other pit bull but only to greet the animal. The pit bull walking on Walwick bit the unleashed pit bull on the face, causing cuts and swelling on its head near the eye.