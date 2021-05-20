14-year-old arrested in connection with Maple Heights double homicide; police searching for 2 more suspects
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Maple Heights police said a 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of two males earlier this month. Following an investigation into the homicide that occurred Saturday, May 8, around 1 p.m., police announced Wednesday they have three primary suspects, including the teen boy who is now in custody at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.fox8.com