On Wednesday, the brand responsible for 2020’s most talked-about fashion item — the Nap dress — made its bridal debut with a 21-piece collection. And yes, it includes Nap dresses. For the Bridal Collection, Hill House Home combined existing favorites, like the Athena Nap Dress, the Belle Bow, and the Jewel Jammie pajama set (most recently worn by Emma’s Anya Taylor-Joy) with never-before-seen items, including customizable ring pillows and party kits — which include the Jewel Jammies, a silk pillowcase, and the Noor Headband — for the bride and their bridesmaids. Essentially, the brand thought of everything a bride could need, starting from the second they get engaged up until the wedding night.