newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Samoa to shelve China-backed port project under new leader

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Samoa’s expected new prime minister has pledged to shelve a $100 million Beijing-backed port development, calling the project excessive for the small Pacific island that is already heavily indebted to China. Fiame Naomi Mataafa, the opposition leader set to become Samoa’s first female prime minister after a...

rock947.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Port#Fish#Project Leader#Opposition Leader#Reuters#Fast Party#Chinese#Samoa Observer#U S Concerns Samoa#Pacific Countries#Beijing#United States#Allies#Kiribati#Apia#Port Designs#Parliament#Bigger Nations#Country#Development Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

U.S. Relations With China

More information about China is available on the China Country Page and from other Department of State publications and other sources listed at the end of this fact sheet. Strategic competition is the frame through which the United States views its relationship with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The United States will address its relationship with the PRC from a position of strength in which we work closely with our allies and partners to defend our interests and values. We will advance our economic interests, counter Beijing’s aggressive and coercive actions, sustain key military advantages and vital security partnerships, re-engage robustly in the UN system, and stand up to Beijing when PRC authorities are violating human rights and fundamental freedoms. When it is in our interest, the United States will conduct results-oriented diplomacy with China on shared challenges such as climate change and global public health crises.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

China's move to suspend economic pact with Australia

Beijing [China], May 8 (ANI): China's move to indefinitely suspend its economic accord with Australia was meant as a warning shot for Canberra and other middle powers in the age of intense US-China rivalry, meaning that the former country was running out of patience, say observers. China's National Development and...
Worldrock947.com

Kiribati says China-backed Pacific airstrip project for civilian use

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Pacific island nation of Kiribati said on Thursday that China-backed plans to upgrade an airstrip on a remote island about 3,000km southwest of Hawaii were a non-military project designed to improve transport links and bolster tourism. The project involves revamping a near 2km (6,562ft) runway on...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China Acting 'More Aggressively Abroad,' Blinken Tells '60 Minutes'

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that aired Sunday that China had recently acted "more aggressively abroad" and was behaving "increasingly in adversarial ways." Asked by CBS News' "60 Minutes" if Washington was heading toward a military confrontation with Beijing, Blinken said: "It's profoundly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S., China to assess Phase 1 deal soon, Biden trade chief says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday she expects to engage “in the near term” with Chinese officials to assess their implementation of the “Phase 1” trade deal between the two countries, with the outcome to influence the fate of Washington’s punitive tariffs on Beijing. Tai...
PoliticsStars and Stripes

China fires back after G-7 shows united front toward Beijing

China urged Western nations to stay out of its affairs and fix their own problems after the Group of Seven's foreign ministers unified behind a litany of grievances with the world's second-largest economy. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the G-7 statement Wednesday criticizing Beijing's treatment of ethnic and religious minorities,...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China Focus: Hainan set to bring global benefits as free trade port

HAIKOU, May 9 (Xinhua) -- As comprehensive reforms are being deepened and high-level opening-up policies are being put in place, China's southern island province of Hainan is transforming itself into a free trade port for the world. China last June released a master plan to build the island into a...
Healthwibqam.com

Taiwan fights to attend WHO meeting, but China says no

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan will fight to the end for an invitation to a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this month, its foreign ministry said on Monday, but China said there was no room for compromise over the island Beijing claims as its own. The rich-nation Group of Seven (G7)...
ChinaThe Guardian

Beijing accuses G7 ministers of interfering in China’s affairs

China has rejected accusations of human rights abuse and economic coercion, made by G7 foreign ministers, accusing them of “blatantly meddling” in China’s internal affairs, calling their remarks groundless. “Attempts to disregard the basic norms of international relations and to create various excuses to interfere in China’s internal affairs, undermine...
Australiasamoanews.com

Caretaker Samoa govt walks back Tuilaepa's Facebook cancellation

Apia, SAMOA — The party of Samoa's caretaker government is walking back suggestions from its leader that Facebook could be banned before the next election. Samoa will go to the polls for the second time this year on 21 May, following a controversial decision by the country's Head of State last week.
Foreign Policykdal610.com

U.S. condemns political use of vaccines after China-Taiwan tussle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States stands with Honduras and condemns the “cynical use” of COVID-19 vaccines for political purposes, the State Department said, after Taiwan blasted China for seeking to use vaccines to make diplomatic inroads with one of Taipei’s allies. Honduras, among a small number of Latin American...
WorldThe Independent

Samoa set to get its first woman leader

Samoa appeared set to get its first woman leader after the nation’s top court on Monday reinstated the results of a knife-edge election last month. Two decisions by the Supreme Court have paved the way for Fiame Naomi Mata’afa to become prime minister of the small island nation. Her ascent...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Samoa Set to Appoint First Female Prime Minister

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fiame Naomi Mataafa is poised to become Samoa's first female prime minister, after the Pacific nation's top court on Monday helped break a month-long political impasse that followed a tightly contested April election. Samoa's Supreme Court on Monday afternoon overruled an attempt by the head of state...
Foreign PolicyInternational Business Times

G7 Ends Talks With Criticism Of China, Russia, Iran

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Wednesday wrapped up their first in-person meeting in more than two years, accusing China of human rights abuses and a crackdown on pro-democracy figures, while voicing fears about Russian aggression against Ukraine. Foreign ministers from hosts Britain, plus the United States, France, Germany,...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Blinken says US must deal with China as Beijing ramps up aggression abroad

The United States does not have “the luxury of not dealing with China” as Beijing is “acting more aggressively abroad,” Secretary of State Tony Blinken said. Speaking to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday night, the nation’s top diplomat made the remarks after being asked what the United States’ red line was with regard to Beijing’s behavior.
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Will not hesitate to call out China's coercive trade'

By 'Will Not Hesitate To Call Out China On Unfair Trade'Washington DC [US], May 14 (ANI): United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday said that Washington will not hesitate to call out China's coercive trade practices and added that Washington welcomes the trade competition but it must be fair.