Trenton, NJ

Trenton gunman pleads guilty in 2014 gas station shooting, avoids new trial

By Sulaiman Abdur-Rahman
Trentonian
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON — He did it. Stephen Copeland has finally accepted responsibility in his attempted-murder case after experiencing an unfair criminal trial in 2017. Copeland pleaded guilty to first-degree armed robbery on April 20 and was later sentenced to 13 years of incarceration on allegations he shot and nearly killed Ralph Anderson during a robbery at the Shell Mini Mart gas station in Trenton on Jan. 18, 2014.

