NeNe Leakes Addresses Entrepreneurial Women Around The World

Does anyone else have whiplash from all the news Porsha Williams has been providing us as of late? The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stunned fans when she recently announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia. The truth is, we don’t know what to be more pressed about. The fact that Porsha claims they have only been together for a month (doubtful). Or that Simon just so happens to be soon-to-be ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia. You know, the Falynn that Porsha brought onto RHOA after she hung out in her pool. Of course, Porsha is trying to spin that. She made a point to address it in her Instagram post announcing their engagement. Porsha wrote, “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled.”