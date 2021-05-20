newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

NeNe Leakes Addresses Entrepreneurial Women Around The World

By Ron Collins
celebrityinsider.org
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNeNe Leakes is addressing all businesswomen around the world. Check out her post on her social media account,. 'We Are Like Minded Entrepreneurial Women Around The World. Health, Wealth & Happiness is what we’re all about! Join me and the “The Ladies Of Success” TONIGHT ZOOM CALL AT 9pm est/ 6pm pst. Get the zoom link at LADIESOFSUCCESS.COM We are also headed to Montego Bay Jamaica June 10th - 14th for our ALL GIRLS PILLOW TALK SLEEP OVER! We would love for you to join us. SEE YOU TONIGHT GIRLLLLLLL,' David captioned his post.'

Nene Leakes
Entertainment
Zoom
Economy
Instagram
Celebrities
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

NeNe Leakes Says She Thought Simon Guobadia Was Dating Porsha Williams’ Mom

During an interview with Sheen Magazine, NeNe Leakes clarified recently giving Porsha Williams support for dating RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia's husband Simon Guobadia. NeNe initially congratulated Porsha on her engagement. She later backpeddled, after learning more about the situation. Now, during the interview, Nene says that she congratulated Porsha because...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

NeNe Leakes and More Bravo Celebs React to Porsha Williams' Engagement to Her 'RHOA' Co-Star's Ex

Porsha Williams' engagement to her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia's ex, Simon Guobadia, is definitely causing a stir. On Monday, Porsha confirmed her romance with Simon on Instagram, and he then revealed that he already popped the question after a month of dating. Porsha stressed that their romance is completely unrelated to Falynn and Simon's divorce, and noted that she and Falynn are "not friends" -- despite Falynn being introduced to the RHOA cast on the fourth episode of the most recent season as Porsha's friend.
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

“I Didn’t Watch The Show Now I See What Ya’ll Say!” Says NeNe Leakes In Response To Porsha Williams’ Recent Engagement To Simon Guobadia

Although the news of Porsha Williams’ sudden engagement to the estranged husband of her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Falynn Guobadia—former Head Peach In Charge—is still causing a stir on social media, NeNe Leakes had her own reaction to the news. NeNe Leakes caught wind of Porsha Williams’ engagement announcement on Twitter and expressed her disappointment at how chaotic the whole thing is. Porsha Williams’ former co-star NeNe Leakes wished her a heartfelt message of congratulations in the comments when she first declared her engagement, but her feelings changed after she learned how everything went down.
Facebookseattlepi.com

BravoCon 2021: Bravo's Fan Convention Returning This Fall in NYC

The second-annual convention returns, after being cancelled last year, due to the coronavirus crisis shutting down nearly all live events. This year, with vaccinations being widely distributed, Bravo will hold the event in person with COVID-19 protocols in place, following all necessary state and local orders. More from Variety. 'Real...
TV Seriesrealitytea.com

Kate Chastain Shades Hannah Berner Following Summer House Exit; Hannah Announces Comedy Tour

Something leaked into the Bravo water and that is some toxic mess. The past two weeks have given us more drama during hiatus than actual production. Porsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia are about to go full The Boy Is Mine on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim Zolciak is permanently tardy for the party and now the party is OVAH. Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon has been subjected to racism on social media during AAPI month. What else could possibly happen?
Beverly Hills, CArealitytea.com

Mother With Autistic Son Slams Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi For Taking Money From Their Family; Says It’s “Very Upsetting” To See Erika Show Off Wealth On Real Housewives

You mad yet? This week we are waiting for the premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 11 is dropping on Wednesday, but the drama started before filming began. In November 2020, Erika Jayne filed for divorce from former attorney-husband Tom Girardi after a 20-year relationship. This might have worked out well for Erika, had it not been for Tom’s major mismanagement of finances over the years.
Celebritiesthebeatdfw.com

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

J.Cole wasn’t hiding his wife from the world but hiding the wor…well this is a completely different scenario, to say the least. Cole has always been very private with his personal life and gives out little information about who he surrounds himself with. Melissa Heholt, has been the rapper’s best-kept secret for a very long time.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Is Taking Her Shade And Throwing It At Andy Cohen Now

There is no doubt about it: Season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta thrived off the shade Kenya Moore was giving. The reality star alum singlehandedly kept “StripperGate” alive both during the season and throughout the reunion specials. She also built-up alliances and attacked those of others. During that last reunion special though, Moore couldn’t help but throw a little more shade at the king himself, host Andy Cohen, otherwise known to the Atlanta women as “Silver Bullet.”
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Andy Cohen Denies Erika Jayne Got To Pre-Select Interview Questions For Her Watch What Happens Live Solo Appearance

Erika Jayne is having one hell of a year. And it’s not getting any better. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is embroiled in scandals thanks to husband, Tom Girardi. The legal repercussions are huge on this one, thanks to the allegations that Tom was swindling money from settlements that belonged to car crash and burn victims he represented. We all know he had some past trouble for some unpaid security bills but those pale in comparison. In addition, they didn’t implicate Erika in any of the fraud.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Andy Cohen Says Porsha Williams Engagement Is “Wild” And He Can’t Wait To Find Out More

Does anyone else have whiplash from all the news Porsha Williams has been providing us as of late? The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stunned fans when she recently announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia. The truth is, we don’t know what to be more pressed about. The fact that Porsha claims they have only been together for a month (doubtful). Or that Simon just so happens to be soon-to-be ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia. You know, the Falynn that Porsha brought onto RHOA after she hung out in her pool. Of course, Porsha is trying to spin that. She made a point to address it in her Instagram post announcing their engagement. Porsha wrote, “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled.”
Atlanta, GArealitytea.com

Garcelle Beauvais Says Porsha Williams’ Engagement To Simon Guobadia “Sounds Like A Storyline” For Next Season Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta; Questions Relationship Timeline

Everyone and their mother has something to say about Porsha Williams these days, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta isn’t even on TV right now. But to be fair, Porsha dropped a bomb when she revealed that she received quite a massive engagement ring recently. No, not from Hot Dog Dennis McKinley, but Simon Guobadia. The ex-husband of her old friend Falynn Guobadia whom she brought to the show. New messy besties Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have let their feelings be known about the situation. Nene Leakes has also expressed her opinion, after some confusion. And fans have been flooding P’s comments so much that she limited them on Instagram. But what did she expect with this total betrayal of girl code?
Relationship Adviceblocktoro.com

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Divorce Rumors: Couple Fighting over Having Kids could End Marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s divorce rumors have always been in the news despite it has been three years of their marriage. The tabloids and gossip columns have been claiming that the couple will end their marriage for multiple reasons. As per the ‘In Touch’ magazine reports, the couple wants to take a break from their career and focus on having babies.