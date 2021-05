BEIJING, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is part of a transcript, from China SCIO, of the press conference held on Tuesday about China's latest population census:. China's population aged 14 and under rose by 30.92 million from 2010 to 2020, largely thanks to the country's second-child policy, according to the head of the National Bureau of Statistics at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on Tuesday.