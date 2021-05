The consequences of having poor self-confidence can affect your mental health, your lifestyle, and even your relationships. Today, there is an increase in low self-esteem which can increase self-destructive behaviors and directly influence feelings of self-worth. Sometimes low self-esteem is tied to struggles with how you look, from your hair to your size, and all of those nagging little thoughts that can bring you down. Sometimes self-esteem is directly linked to how you grew up, or even because of your relationships. Whatever the reason, here are some ways you can restore your confidence and start loving yourself again.