(State recognizes local artist)....The California Latino Legislative Caucus announced their awards. Receiving the Achievement in Arts Latino Spirit Award was Simon Silva. Silva is a well knbown artist, born in Mexicali and raised in the Holtville area. Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, representing the 56th Assembly District, announced the award. Garcia said he was very proud to recognize the achievements of Simon Silva. Garcia said Silvas artwork is deeply rooted in his experience growing up in the Imperial Valley. He said Silva has used his mastery of visual arts to celebrate the vibrant immigrant culture and educate others with vivid stories of farmworker families. The Latino Spirit Awards were established in 2002 at the State Capital in Sacramento to coincide with the state's acknowledgment of Cinco De Mayo and to highlight positive role models in the community.