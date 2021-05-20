Red Sox manager Alex Cora reacts to White Sox’ controversy, would handle situation differently
The controversy that’s taken over the baseball world this week is an interesting one for Alex Cora to process, and maybe even a little awkward. It started on Monday, when White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes swung at a 3-0 pitch and homered off a Twins position player in a blowout game, which sparked yet another controversy about the unwritten rules of the game. It continued Tuesday, when Mercedes was thrown at by the Twins, and White Sox manager Tony La Russa, who had already criticized Mercedes’ actions on Monday, inexplicably did not come to the defense of his own player.www.bostonherald.com