Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Chamber coffee & legislative hour (May 20)

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 17 hours ago
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce In-Person Chamber Coffee & Ribbon Cutting. The City of Great Bend/ Convention & Visitor’s Bureau | 3111 10th Street. Join the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce for a Chamber Coffee hosted by The City of Great Bend and The Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. This is their open house for the new back area. The City of Great Bend/ CVB and it’s staff are wanting people to see the rooms and know more about the Events Center. The Great Bend Events Center is also a Kansas Travel Information Center. Join in-person at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street (doors open at 9 am, program at 9:30 am) or watch on the Chamber’s Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

