newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kwame Brown Ethers Charlamagne Tha God Over Comments About Family

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat began as Kwame Brown going after a select few that have spoken ill of his career has turned into a beef with Charlamagne Tha God. Matt Barnes, Gilbert Arenas, and Stephen Smith have all had a few things to say about Brown's basketball career, and after Brown caught wind of the remarks, he went all out online. Brown called everyone to the table with claims that he's ready for a street fight with Smith, but Barnes proposed that they meet up in the ring for an official boxing match. The hosts of The Breakfast Club weighed in on the controversy, but Charlamagne Tha God's comments rubbed Brown the wrong way.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Brown
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Dj Envy
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#The Breakfast Club#Ethers Charlamagne#Rape Case Guy#Tch#Punk#Rapist#Family History#Beef#Memory Lane#Fight#Jail#Matter#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Society
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtheboxhouston.com

Kwame Brown Had All The Smoke For Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes & Gilbert Arenas

Kwame Brown, the number one overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, has lived with the distinction of being one of the biggest so-called busts in professional basketball history. By way of some live streams, the South Carolina native had some colorful and extremely profane words for Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes, and Stephen Jackson.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Charlamagne Tha God Is Officially A Doctor

Charlamagne Tha God had to go through a lot before getting to where he is now. Growing up in South Carolina, Charlamagne didn't always have the easiest path towards success although he was able to grind it out and eventually became a radio sensation. In the eyes of some, Charlamagne is like a hip-hop Howard Stern who has no problem challenging his guests and engaging in some hilarious dialogue.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kwame Brown’s Viral Comments

Former NBA No. 1 overall draft pick Kwame Brown is tired of being the butt of jokes, especially from guys he played with and against. Brown has long been regarded as a “bust” for failing to live up to his draft status, but now he’s firing back at that label. This weekend, the former Wizards and Lakers big man took aim at the members of the “All The Smoke” podcast.
NBAitsgame7.com

Kwame Brown Gets Brutally Honest About Michael Jordan

Kwame Brown went on a run of unfiltered truth-telling this week. While it was his verbal altercation with the likes of Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that stole most of the headlines, Brown dropped interesting tidbits on other matters as well. One such tidbit?. Michael Jordan’s motivation for...
NBAthesource.com

NBA YoungBoy Addresses Fans From Jail in Penned Message

While NBA Youngboy is behind bars under federal weapons charges, the Baton Rouge rapper has still been finding a way to keep in contact with the public in his absence. In Youngboy’s most recent message, the rapper confirms that he is expecting a child with his current girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle. Youngboy also discusses how he feels alone in the world in the penned message.
NBATMZ.com

Matt Barnes Says He'd Fight Chad Ochocinco for the Right Price!

Move over Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom ... Matt Barnes says he's got interest in a big celeb boxing match of his own -- telling TMZ Sports he's down to scrap with Chad Ochocinco!. ... but, only if the price is right. The former NBA superstar was out at Tierra...
NBAoutkick.com

Kwame Brown Absolutely Destroys NBA Retirees Who Were Bashing Him On A Podcast

By now you guys know if I’m dabbling in the retired NBA player content world, the content has to be pretty damn good because I know your time is valuable and you want A+ content. Enter former No. 1 overall draft pick Kwame Brown, who was seemingly minding his business, living a quiet life until Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas fired up their podcast to run their mouths on a 39-year-old who stuck around the NBA for 12 years and pocketed $64 million along the way.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Opens Up About Recent Suicide Attempt

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which has prompted a growing number of people to speak out about their struggles on social media. One of those people is Snoop Dogg’s 21-year-old daughter Cori Broadus. On Sunday (May 16), Broadus shared a series of photos to her Instagram account and confessed...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Michael B. Jordan Gushes Over Lori Harvey's 'Sexy' Humor

The 34-year-old 'Without Remorse' actor gushes over the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey in a new interview as he talks about the qualities he likes in a woman. AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan is head over heels for Lori Harvey and he doesn't try to hide it. The "Without Remorse" actor gushed over his girlfriend in an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner as they talked about the qualities he likes in a woman.
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Responds To The Game Calling Him Out

Jake Paul wants all the smoke with The Game. After the rapper called him out and challenged him to a throwdown in Los Angeles, the YouTuber-turned-fighter threw gas on the fire by claiming he would have an easy time handling the 41-year-old West Coast icon. "Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul.... meet me...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Faith Evans' Appalling Performance at DMX's Funeral Service Sparks Twitter Backlash

Social media users are left impressed by the 'All Night Long' singer's off-key performance and appearance during the virtual event, while others are concerned for her. AceShowbiz - Faith Evans' attempt to honor DMX at his "Homegoing Celebration" has earned negative responses from viewers and fans alike. The R&B veteran, who opened her set with a story of how "I Miss You", her collaboration with the late rapper from 2001's "The Great Depression", came together, left social media users appalled with her off-key performance and dull appearance during the virtual event on Sunday, April 25.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

The music producer and husband of Alicia Keys notes in a new interview that he doesn't think the late rapper got a lot of 'the other love' that he 'was looking for.'. AceShowbiz - Swizz Beatz was among those who paid tribute to DMX at his funeral following his death last month. During the ceremony, the super producer-turned-mogul decided to call out people who didn't give enough love for the late rapper. In a new interview with Angie Martinez, Swizz explained the matter in addition to clarifying that it wasn't for X's fans.