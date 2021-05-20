Kwame Brown Ethers Charlamagne Tha God Over Comments About Family

What began as Kwame Brown going after a select few that have spoken ill of his career has turned into a beef with Charlamagne Tha God. Matt Barnes, Gilbert Arenas, and Stephen Smith have all had a few things to say about Brown's basketball career, and after Brown caught wind of the remarks, he went all out online. Brown called everyone to the table with claims that he's ready for a street fight with Smith, but Barnes proposed that they meet up in the ring for an official boxing match. The hosts of The Breakfast Club weighed in on the controversy, but Charlamagne Tha God's comments rubbed Brown the wrong way.