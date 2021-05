Thanks to the haphazard scheduling of this NHL season and the need to make up games lost to COVID protocols and the virus itself, it’s hard to mark exactly when the season ends for a lot of fans. Some teams are already in the barn, while others still have a handful of games to go. Which leads to pretty hilarious optics like today where the Buffalo Sabres are having their exit interviews and post-mortems while there’s still a full slate of games scheduled for tonight. It’s even more eye-popping when it basically confirms that Buffalo’s best player, Jack Eichel, would rather bathe with screaming eels than return to the Sabres next year.