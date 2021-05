Given that India is routinely reporting over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day (which is likely to be a vast underestimate) and given the fact that several dangerous variants have emerged in India, I believe it is prudent for us to institute a temporary full travel ban to all travelers coming here from India. At the same time, travel to India should be stopped to all but the most essential (and vaccinated) personnel. All routine flights to and from the U.S. should be immediately cancelled.