3x axle trailer FYI

By rudyeng
floridasportsman.com
 13 hours ago

Hey guys. I wanted to pass along my experience with my 3x axle trailer(rated at 15,000#) I noticed it was bending along the I beam towards the rear and the trailer manufacturer used 7-1/2" I beam but placed the brackets beyond the rear axle. One of the brackets was 5' past the axle and the other was about 2'. The front bracket was placed about 2' from the front axle. The boat weighs about 10,000#. This is what i did to remove all the deflection. My local marina did not allow me to work on the trailer so i had to do this with the boat on the trailer at my house.

