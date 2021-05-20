newsbreak-logo
Stars of hit Japan 'contract marriage' show to wed for real

TOKYO (AP) — Actors Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, who played offbeat but endearing lovers in a hit Japanese TV show, are really getting married. The couple announced their life-imitates-art decision in a joint statement posted Wednesday on Aragaki's Instagram. "We would like to announce that we, Gen Hoshino and...

