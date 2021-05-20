Stars of hit Japan 'contract marriage' show to wed for real

The rousing concert film “The Boy from Medellin” culminates with a marathon stadium show in Medellin, featuring Colombian reggaeton sensation Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin — aka J Balvin. A young artist who has sold over 35 million records worldwide and been showered with riches and awards, Balvin collaborated with Cardi B. on the song “I Like It,” which was a No. 1 hit on Billboard. In spite of all his success and fame, Balvin comes across as a vulnerable figure, a man racked by depression and anxiety and surrounded by a support system of friends, family, a spiritual adviser and a visiting psychiatrist. What comes through strongest is a bedrock of modesty and sincerity. He is partial to cool eyeglass frames, bucket hats and athletic outfits. He drives a Ducati motorcycle and a custom Mercedes G-class.