Let’s Root For Each Other graphic tops for only $17 when you use the code BESTRONG at Cents of Style. Shipping is free only with $35+ orders, otherwise its a reasonable $2.99 (for standard ground shipping) or $4.99 (for express first-class shipping). These uplifting and empowering statement t-shirts are a great way to share a message with the world while reminding ourselves in the process. These cotton-blend t-shirts are offered in 3 different tees with sizes ranging from S-3XL.