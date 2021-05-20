newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Local Weather History: Montane Longleaf & the Remote Connection to Our Area

By Chad Evans
WLFI.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStill working on this..... Longleaf Pine (Pinus palustris) is a beautiful pine of large cones & seeds & very long needles native to the southern U.S. (mostly Deep South). At one time, it completely dominated the Coastal Plain from Missississippi to North Carolina. Longleaf thrives on disturbance. Its seeds do not go very far, as they are bulky & heavy & the trees grow extremely slow, especially in the first 5 years of their lives. It may take 10-15 years for them to really develop into a nice sapling. They spend their first few years looking like a cluster of grass. They spend their time developing a monstrous taproot that makes them extremely drought resistant.

www.wlfi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Pine Trees#Red Pine#Drought#Plant Species#Native Species#Forest Fires#Tall Grass#Turkey Oak#Sweetgum#Native Americans#Florida#Anniston Then#Georgia Anniston#The U S Forest Service#Birmingham Anniston#Meridian#Shortleaf Loblolly Pine#Montane Longleaf Pine#Longleaf Timber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP turns against Jan. 6 probe as midterm distraction

Senate Republicans are turning against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, warning it would be a distraction heading into the 2022 midterm elections. The House passed the bill in a 252-175 vote on Wednesday, including support from 35 Republicans, setting up a showdown in the Senate amid hardening battle lines. But even if the same share of Republicans vote for the measure in the Senate, that wouldn't be enough to get it over the finish line.
Posted by
Reuters

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining momentum

Diplomatic moves towards a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gathered pace on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a de-escalation, but Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza and Hamas rocket fire resumed after a pause. A senior official in the Hamas militant group predicted a ceasefire within...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Jobless claims fall to 444K, setting another post-lockdown low

The number of new applications for unemployment insurance fell last week to 444,000, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, setting a new post-lockdown low for initial weekly jobless claims. In the week ending May 15, first-time claims for jobless benefits fell by 34,000 from the previous week’s...
The Hill

Sanders planning resolution to block arms sale to Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will introduce a resolution Thursday in an effort to block the U.S. planned sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. “At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden signs bill to combat anti-Asian hate crimes

Washington — President Biden on Thursday will sign legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support that aims to combat the spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans that proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic. The measure, spearheaded by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Congresswoman Grace Meng of New York, was...