Oswego Health is proud to share that the Center for Wound Healing has recently been recognized nationally for its commitment to patient care. Physicians, leaders, and clinicians at Oswego Hospital gathered today to celebrate the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award, which was given to the Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health. This Center has scored in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers® on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is the Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix. The Center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services. This award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.